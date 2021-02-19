Fikayo Tomori yet to speak to new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after AC Milan loan switch

Fikayo Tomori has revealed he hasn't spoken to new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel yet since his appointment last month.

The 23-year-old left Chelsea on loan until the end of the season to join AC Milan in January with the option to make his deal permanent in the summer.

Tomori left during Frank Lampard's tenure, but less than a week later he was shown the door by the club's hierarchy and Thomas Tuchel became the new Chelsea Head Coach.

(Photo by PEDJA MILOSAVLJEVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Since his move to the San Siro, Tomori has shone at the back for the Rosseneri, and reports suggest that Milan intend to make the Englishman's deal permanent at the end of the season.

And Tomori has confirmed he is yet to speak to the German since his arrival at the end of January, but understand why.

"I haven't [spoken to Thomas Tuchel]," admitted Tomori to Sky Sports. "I think him coming into a new job like this, he is focused on the team and that's fine. He's a manager coming into a big team.



(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I think that would be difficult to message everyone so he has to focus on the team which is fair enough. Obviously they are doing well, picking up wins, and I wish them and him well for the rest of the season."

It is looking more likely that Tomori will stay in Italy beyond the summer with the ways things are going. Chelsea are also on the lookout for a new central defender with several names being linked, which could suggest that Tomori is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube