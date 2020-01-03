Former Blue Filipe Luis reveals what Eden Hazard used to do in the Chelsea dressing room

Former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis has revealed Eden Hazard's antics before the Blues would go out to warm-up ahead of a game.

The duo played together at Stamford Bridge for one season back in 2014, where Luis featured for Chelsea on 26 occasions in all competitions, scoring once.

Now at Flamengo, the 34-year-old has revealed what his former teammate Eden Hazard did in the dressing room before matches.

Speaking to Marca, Luis said: "Eden played Mario Kart in the dressing room, the fitness coach would say '10 minutes and we're going out to warm-up' and he wouldn't be dressed and would keep playing."



But in typical Eden Hazard fashion, the cool Belgian responded: "Don't worry, you give me the ball and there won't be a problem."

In the time Filipe Luis was at Chelsea, the Brazilian enjoyed a successful season in west London - winning the double at Stamford Bridge - lifting the League Cup and Premier League under Jose Mourinho.

