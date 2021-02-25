Final decision on Olivier Giroud's future at Chelsea 'months away'

Chelsea are yet to take a final call on Olivier Giroud's future past the end of the season.

The 34-year-old netted the all-important winner for his side against Atlético Madrid as he scored from an overhead kick to give Chelsea the advantage heading into the return-leg of their Round of 16 tie.

The Frenchman's current deal at Stamford Bridge will run out in the summer. However, a final decision on his future at the club is yet to be taken and will be assessed in the coming months, according to The Athletic.

The World Cup winner was heavily linked with a move in January, but the consistency and form he's displayed throughout the campaign meant that the Blues couldn't afford to let him leave in a pivotal moment of their season.

Following the first-leg win against the La Liga leaders, Giroud has netted 11 times in 22 appearances across all competitions for the west London outfit so far this campaign.

With his current deal at Stamford Bridge set to expire this summer, his future at the club still remains in serious doubt with several reports linking him with a move away from England at the end of the season.

