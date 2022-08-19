Skip to main content

Financial Expert Gives His Thoughts on Todd Boehly’s ‘NFL-Style’ Contracts Set to Be Introduced at Chelsea

Finance expert Dan Plumley thinks that Todd Boehly's 'NFL style' contract plan is a positive for Chelsea players. 

Last week, news came out saying that Todd Boehly was planning to bring in NFL-style contracts to Chelsea.

Currently, football contracts are usually between four to six-year deals, however, Boehly and his board want to bring in even longer ones, modelled after American Football.

These new contracts would be offered to players under the age of 25 and they'd be seven-year deals.

Mason Mount, Armando Broja and Reece James are said to be the first Blues players who will be offered these new contracts.

Reece James Mason Mount

Some people aren't sure about the super long-term deals but as an investment, most financial experts agree it's a good thing for the club.

“For the players, you would value this as a positive,” Dan Plumley told Football Insider.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It gives youngsters the chance to prove themselves over a longer period. The counterargument to that is, do they become too comfortable?

Todd Boehly

“But you can use the strategy to grow and invest in talent, which is a real positive for those coming through.

“With the NFL-style contract, that points to the background of Boehly in American sport. We are starting to see a lot of things at Chelsea that mirror that American model. This is one of them.

“The process over there is to invest in talent in the long term. The flipside for Chelsea is that in football, everything needs to happen now. It is all about the next result on a Saturday.

“The question is how do you manage short-term performance in line with long-term vision? That is a club risk, but for the playing side of things you can really grow talent that way.”

Read More Chelsea Stories

Rodrigo
Match Coverage

Why Chelsea Would Choose Rodrigo If They Could Sign One Player From Leeds United

By Connor Dossi-White
Christian Pulisic and Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Hopeful Over Signing Christian Pulisic From Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Edging Closer To Chelsea Move

By Luka Foley
Emerson and Messi
Transfer News

Report: Emerson Wants A Pay Rise Should He Leave Chelsea For West Ham

By Melissa Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Edges Closer To Chelsea Move After A 'Positive' Meeting

By Connor Dossi-White
Trevoh Chalobah
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Has Started To Show Interest In Chelsea Defender Trevoh Chalobah

By Connor Dossi-White
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Features/Opinions

Opinion: What Would Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Bring To Chelsea

By Kieran Neller
Mike Dean
News

Mike Dean Admits ‘Disappointing’ Decision in the Chelsea vs Tottenham Game

By Charlie Webb