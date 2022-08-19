Financial Expert Gives His Thoughts on Todd Boehly’s ‘NFL-Style’ Contracts Set to Be Introduced at Chelsea

Finance expert Dan Plumley thinks that Todd Boehly's 'NFL style' contract plan is a positive for Chelsea players.

Last week, news came out saying that Todd Boehly was planning to bring in NFL-style contracts to Chelsea.

Currently, football contracts are usually between four to six-year deals, however, Boehly and his board want to bring in even longer ones, modelled after American Football.

These new contracts would be offered to players under the age of 25 and they'd be seven-year deals.

Mason Mount, Armando Broja and Reece James are said to be the first Blues players who will be offered these new contracts.

Some people aren't sure about the super long-term deals but as an investment, most financial experts agree it's a good thing for the club.

“For the players, you would value this as a positive,” Dan Plumley told Football Insider.

“It gives youngsters the chance to prove themselves over a longer period. The counterargument to that is, do they become too comfortable?

“But you can use the strategy to grow and invest in talent, which is a real positive for those coming through.

“With the NFL-style contract, that points to the background of Boehly in American sport. We are starting to see a lot of things at Chelsea that mirror that American model. This is one of them.

“The process over there is to invest in talent in the long term. The flipside for Chelsea is that in football, everything needs to happen now. It is all about the next result on a Saturday.

“The question is how do you manage short-term performance in line with long-term vision? That is a club risk, but for the playing side of things you can really grow talent that way.”

