First leg of Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea in last-16 of Champions League to be played in Bucharest

The first leg of Chelsea's Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid will be played in Bucharest at the Arena Naţională stadium.

Chelsea were due to play the Spanish side at the Wanda Metropolitano later this month. However as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions being enforced, Thomas Tuchel's side aren't allowed to enter the country.

This mean't that Atletico had to find an alternative venue to stage the first leg of the last-16 tie in Europe, and it has now been confirmed that it will be held in Romania at the Arena Naţională stadium.

As per the official Chelsea website, it states: "UEFA has confirmed that Chelsea’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg match away against Atletico Madrid and will now be played at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest in Romania.

"The date of the match, Tuesday 23 February, and the kick-off (8pm UK time) will remain the same.

"The second leg at Stamford Bridge is on Wednesday 17 March at 8pm. "

