NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

First leg of Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea in last-16 of Champions League to be played in Bucharest

Author:
Publish date:

The first leg of Chelsea's Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid will be played in Bucharest at the Arena Naţională stadium.

Chelsea were due to play the Spanish side at the Wanda Metropolitano later this month. However as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions being enforced, Thomas Tuchel's side aren't allowed to enter the country.

This mean't that Atletico had to find an alternative venue to stage the first leg of the last-16 tie in Europe, and it has now been confirmed that it will be held in Romania at the Arena Naţională stadium.

fbl-eng-pr-tottenham-chelsea (19)

As per the official Chelsea website, it states: "UEFA has confirmed that Chelsea’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg match away against Atletico Madrid and will now be played at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest in Romania.

"The date of the match, Tuesday 23 February, and the kick-off (8pm UK time) will remain the same.

"The second leg at Stamford Bridge is on Wednesday 17 March at 8pm. "

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Stadionul_National_-_National_Arena_3
News

First leg of Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea in last-16 of Champions League to be played in Bucharest

sheffield-united-v-chelsea-premier-league (35)
News

John Terry: Mason Mount is a future Chelsea and England captain

barnsley-v-derby-county-sky-bet-championship
Match Coverage

Barnsley vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Emirates FA Cup

fulham-v-manchester-united-premier-league
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Barnsley vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

33449818
News

The story of how Tottenham-bound Willian ended up at Chelsea

fbl-eur-c1-atalanta-psg
News

"They never offered me a single thing" - Thiago Silva slams PSG's lack of respect after eight-year spell at club

1000369407 (1)
News

"I’ll count on you absolutely" - Silva reveals Lampard's message ahead of Chelsea signing

fbl-eng-pr-tottenham-chelsea (19)
News

Revealed: Why Thomas Tuchel decided to accept 'exceptional' challenge at Chelsea