Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Five Chelsea Players Named in Premier League Team of the Week Following Southampton Thrashing

Five Chelsea players have been named in the WhoScored Premier League Team of the Week after the Blues thrashed Southampton 6-0 at St Mary's.

Timo Werner and Mason Mount both netted a brace, adding to goals from Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz as Thomas Tuchel's men impressed on the south coast.

Now, five players have been named in the WhoScored Premier League Team of the Week for their performances.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was named in an unfamiliar position at right wing-back for Tuchel's side and exceeded expectatations as he earns his place in the team at wing-back.

Fellow defenders Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso were also named in the team, with Alonso opening the scoring as he earned a rating of 9.19.

Further up the pitch, the final two Blues registered perfect scores for their braces as Mason Mount and Timo Werner were named in the team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011169004h

Mount scored twice and registered one assist whilst Werner netted twice also, hitting the bar on three other ocassions.

The pair were the highest rated players of the week, surpassing Son Heung-Min of Tottenham despite the South Korean scoring a hattrick against Aston Villa.

Tuchel will be hoping his side can keep up their fine form as they look to turn around their Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid, trailing by two goals after the first leg.

It remains to be seen as to whether they will progress but the much improved weekend display will give Chelsea fans some hope.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011111669h
News

'Deserve All Our Respect' - Carlo Ancelotti Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Ahead of Champions League Quarter-Final Second Leg

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1011111986h
News

'Big Experience to Learn From' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea Need to 'Over-Perform' to Knock Real Madrid Out of the Champions League

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011109300h (1)
News

'We Faced a Huge Disadvantage' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Real Madrid Have Upper Hand Due to Five Substitutes Rule

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011109300h (1)
News

'Very Difficult Game Tomorrow' - Casemiro Doesn't Trust Thomas Tuchel's Words Ahead of Champions League Tie

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011175855h
News

Mateo Kovacic Believes Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Meeting Was Necessary Following Real Madrid Defeat

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011111984h
News

'Not Always Easy' - Thomas Tuchel Calls for More Chelsea Physicality Ahead of Real Madrid Tie

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011241937h
News

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic Heaps Praise on National Teammate Luka Modric Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago0010157560h
News

'Football is Always Surprising' - Mateo Kovacic Calls for Chelsea to Take Inspiration From Napoli Comeback Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago