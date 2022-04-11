Five Chelsea Players Named in Premier League Team of the Week Following Southampton Thrashing

Five Chelsea players have been named in the WhoScored Premier League Team of the Week after the Blues thrashed Southampton 6-0 at St Mary's.

Timo Werner and Mason Mount both netted a brace, adding to goals from Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz as Thomas Tuchel's men impressed on the south coast.

Now, five players have been named in the WhoScored Premier League Team of the Week for their performances.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was named in an unfamiliar position at right wing-back for Tuchel's side and exceeded expectatations as he earns his place in the team at wing-back.

Fellow defenders Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso were also named in the team, with Alonso opening the scoring as he earned a rating of 9.19.

Further up the pitch, the final two Blues registered perfect scores for their braces as Mason Mount and Timo Werner were named in the team.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Mount scored twice and registered one assist whilst Werner netted twice also, hitting the bar on three other ocassions.

The pair were the highest rated players of the week, surpassing Son Heung-Min of Tottenham despite the South Korean scoring a hattrick against Aston Villa.

Tuchel will be hoping his side can keep up their fine form as they look to turn around their Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid, trailing by two goals after the first leg.

It remains to be seen as to whether they will progress but the much improved weekend display will give Chelsea fans some hope.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube