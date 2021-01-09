NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Five managers who could replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea

Author:
Publish date:

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl leads the list on Chelsea's provisional shortlist to replace Frank Lampard if he is axed from his post at the club.

Lampard is under pressure to turn the Blues form around and quickly, following a poor run of results in December heading into the New Year.

Chelsea have only won one of their last six and that came against Leeds United before Christmas. 

Lampard's position at Chelsea is being watched closely with Roman Abramovich and the hierarchy in west London eyeing possible alternatives should Lampard depart if results don't improve. 

As per the Mail, Southampton manager Hasenhuttl has impressed and is the 'most eye-catching name' however he would only be considered in the summer. 

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann is also on the list but he is currently unavailable.

Thomas Tuchel and Ralf Rangnick are both available for the Blues as per the report due to both being out of work, while Max Allegri is also an option.

Chelsea host Morecambe in the FA Cup third round this weekend at Stamford Bridge which should be a comfortable tie for the Blues. Should the Blues lose, Lampard's time in the Chelsea dugout would surely be all but over. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-aston-villa (10)
News

Five managers who could replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea

fbl-wc-2022-ecu-uru
Transfer News

Moises Caicedo transfer latest: Brighton set to win race for Chelsea & Man Utd target

1230380059.0
News

'That's my job to lift the players,' says Lampard on turning poor form around

Lamps vs City
News

Frank Lampard reveals Chelsea's January transfer window plans

Avram Grant
News

Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant backs Frank Lampard to reverse poor run of results

Piazon and Wilshere
Transfer News

Report: Lucas Piazón's switch to Braga to be made official soon

Bosz
News

'Havertz plays the piano, but Ziyech is from the streets' - Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz draws contrast between Chelsea stars

1230380059.0
News

Frank Lampard: Chelsea have to respect Morecambe to avoid FA Cup shock exit

Pulisic-4
News

'Christian Pulisic is too good for Chelsea', says former USA defender Alex Lalas