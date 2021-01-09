Five managers who could replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl leads the list on Chelsea's provisional shortlist to replace Frank Lampard if he is axed from his post at the club.

Lampard is under pressure to turn the Blues form around and quickly, following a poor run of results in December heading into the New Year.

Chelsea have only won one of their last six and that came against Leeds United before Christmas.

Lampard's position at Chelsea is being watched closely with Roman Abramovich and the hierarchy in west London eyeing possible alternatives should Lampard depart if results don't improve.

As per the Mail, Southampton manager Hasenhuttl has impressed and is the 'most eye-catching name' however he would only be considered in the summer.

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann is also on the list but he is currently unavailable.

Thomas Tuchel and Ralf Rangnick are both available for the Blues as per the report due to both being out of work, while Max Allegri is also an option.

Chelsea host Morecambe in the FA Cup third round this weekend at Stamford Bridge which should be a comfortable tie for the Blues. Should the Blues lose, Lampard's time in the Chelsea dugout would surely be all but over.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube