Five Players Thomas Tuchel Will Consider and Assess During Chelsea Pre-Season

The Five Chelsea Players Thomas Tuchel Will Look at in Pre-Season to Consider First-Team Promotion

Thomas Tuchel will give several returning Chelsea loanees the opportunity to impress when they return for pre-season.

After completing his first four months in charge and clinching a top four spot as well as the Champions League trophy, an incredible feat, Tuchel will now take time off before returning to Chelsea to prepare for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Blues have a staggering number of players on their books, many of which they will look to offload this summer, but they also have plenty returning from their respective loan spells.

Tuchel wants to bolster his squad this summer with new additions, but as per the Athletic he is ready to give several chances to impress before he decides on their futures.

Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher, Marc Guehi, Ethan Ampadu and Malang Sarr are the five Tuchel will look at in a pre-season with a view for them to join the Chelsea squad.

All five spent the 2020/21 campaign out on loan and will be hoping to make a mark on the new Blues boss this summer.

Roman Abramovich is set to back Tuchel in the transfer market this summer following the Champions League triumph. The German is expected to be handed a new contract.

Tuchel spoke to Abramovich for the first time following the win in Porto and is hungry for more titles in west London.

"I can assure him that I will stay hungry," told Tuchel in his message to the Chelsea owner. "That I want the next title. That I feel absolutely happy as a part of a really ambitious club, a strong group that suits my beliefs, my passion about football in the moment perfectly, so my desire is to go for more victories.

"My desire is to grow as a coach and my desire is to push the group from the first day of the next season. This is what I am all about so it would be nice to meet him a bit closer. We are in contact, but not personally. We are in constant contact and he knows what’s going on from me indirectly and now it is nice to meet him."

