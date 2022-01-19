Florent Malouda: Chelsea Were Ready to 'do Anything' to Win Champions League in 2012

Former Chelsea midfielder Florent Malouda has opened up on the Blues' historic Champions League triumph in 2012.

The Frenchman had a six year spell at Stamford Bridge, capping off his time at the club by lifting the European Cup.

Speaking to Mail Sport about his time at Chelsea, Malouda opened up on the Champions League triumph.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

The former winger revealed that Chelsea were suffering from several injuries in the final but would not give up.

He said: "I came off the bench in the final but I was also injured, and we had injured players that started and played the whole game and then took penalties.

"Mentally we were ready to do anything to win, we were not thinking football, tactics or anything. We said just one trophy and we will make history and go back home with it."

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

The former Blue man continued to reveal that he does not know why they won but that the Chelsea squad of 2012 will forever be united due to their Champions League win.

"I cannot tell you one reason why we won this game the way we won it, but the scenario was perfect," he continued. "And I think this is something that unites us forever. The first time a London club won the Champions League and with this incredible squad of players."

Chelsea had beaten Bayern Munich in their own back yard and come away with the biggest trophy of them all, winning the first in the history,

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube