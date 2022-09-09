Football Across The Country Cancelled In Light Of Queen Elizabeth's Passing

The Government made a statement this morning, advising that sporting events should be postponed over the weekend, but that it was down to the football league bodies to come to their own decision over the matter.

At 11am this morning, news broke that EFL matches had been called off and Premier League teams came to a unanimous vote that this weekend's round of fixtures will not be played due to the news that shocked the nation yesterday evening.

Chelsea were set to play Fulham tomorrow afternoon at 12:30 BST in what would have been Graham Potter's first match in charge of Chelsea after he was announced as the club's new head coach yesterday afternoon.

However, it now looks like the Fulham clash will now be rearranged along with the other Premier League fixtures that were set to be played this weekend, including Monday's game between Nottingham Forest and Leeds.

It has been reported that the earliest that these rearranged fixtures could be played is mid-January due to the already hectic schedule that clubs are having to deal with, with the Qatar World Cup beginning in November, so the reaction to this decision among fans is quite mixed.

At the moment, it looks like next week's European games are set to be played as normal, so Chelsea will now prepare to host RB Salzburg on Wednesday evening, where they will hope to turn a new page after their defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

Read More Chelsea Stories