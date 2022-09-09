Football Across The Country Cancelled In Light Of Queen Elizabeth's Passing
The Government made a statement this morning, advising that sporting events should be postponed over the weekend, but that it was down to the football league bodies to come to their own decision over the matter.
At 11am this morning, news broke that EFL matches had been called off and Premier League teams came to a unanimous vote that this weekend's round of fixtures will not be played due to the news that shocked the nation yesterday evening.
Chelsea were set to play Fulham tomorrow afternoon at 12:30 BST in what would have been Graham Potter's first match in charge of Chelsea after he was announced as the club's new head coach yesterday afternoon.
However, it now looks like the Fulham clash will now be rearranged along with the other Premier League fixtures that were set to be played this weekend, including Monday's game between Nottingham Forest and Leeds.
Read More
It has been reported that the earliest that these rearranged fixtures could be played is mid-January due to the already hectic schedule that clubs are having to deal with, with the Qatar World Cup beginning in November, so the reaction to this decision among fans is quite mixed.
At the moment, it looks like next week's European games are set to be played as normal, so Chelsea will now prepare to host RB Salzburg on Wednesday evening, where they will hope to turn a new page after their defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- David Moyes Slams VAR After Controversial Chelsea vs West Ham Decision
- Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Reece James's New Contract
- 'I'm Waiting' - Arsen Zakharyan On Signing For Chelsea
- Ross Barkley Joins OGC Nice Fabrizio Romano Confirms
- PGMOL Admit West Ham’s Goal vs Chelsea Shouldn’t Have Been Disallowed
- Lauren James Makes Debut As England Qualify For The 2023 World Cup
- Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Late Bid For Romeo Lavia
- Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Has Been Sent To Milan To Be Fitted With Mask
- Thomas Tuchel Provides Injury Update On Edouard Mendy
- Chelsea Forward Armando Broja Signs New Long-Term Deal