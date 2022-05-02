Skip to main content

Football Association to Investigate Everton's Richarlison After Chelsea Clash

The Football Association are going to investigate an incident involving Everton forward Richarlison as he threw a lit flare into the Goodison Park crowd during their clash with Chelsea.

Frank Lampard's Everton side came out 1-0 winners, with Richarlison bagging the winner as he capitalised on a Cesar Azpilicueta mistake.

During his celebration on the 47th minute, the Brazilian picked up a lit flare and threw it into the crowd.

imago1011702805h

The  Athletic report that Football Association will investigate the incident, with pyrotechnics banned at English football stadiums.

Back in February, the FA wrote to Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliot as he handled a flare in the Carabao Cup final, against Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This led to Jurgen Klopp stating that his player would learn from the incident and not do it again.

It remains to be seen as to what will happen with Richarlison, who could have put fans in danger with the throw - although it did appear that he threw the flare into an empty area.

imago1011705469h

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted that he was disappointed with his side's performance on Merseyside as he asked 'What can I do? after another individual error, this time from his skipper.

"No, what can I do?" he said.

"The ball is free, then give a goal away. It is the worst thing that can happen to you in this atmosphere and situation. It happens too often, and we struggle to play without big mistakes. That's why we struggle to have results."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011702009h
News

Thomas Tuchel Rubbishes Excuse That Everton Fans' Noise at Chelsea Hotel Affected Performance

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011705469h
News

'What Can I Do?' - Thomas Tuchel's Honest Response Following Chelsea Mistakes Against Everton

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011701887h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea's Problem Lies in Their Defensive Errors Not Attack

By Jago Hemming12 hours ago
imago0043570709h
News

Report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe Must Raise Chelsea Offer for Roman Abramovich to Consider Negotiations

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1011705551h
News

Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Must Take Responsibility for 1-0 Loss to Everton

By Jago Hemming13 hours ago
imago1011704039h
News

Thomas Tuchel Labels Individual Mistakes as 'Huge Penalty' in Chelsea's Top 4 Race

By Jago Hemming13 hours ago
imago1010561537h
News

Report: UK Government Must Issue Two Seperate Licences for Chelsea Takeover

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1011705469h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Need to Be at Their Very Best to Win Matches

By Jago Hemming14 hours ago