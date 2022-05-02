The Football Association are going to investigate an incident involving Everton forward Richarlison as he threw a lit flare into the Goodison Park crowd during their clash with Chelsea.

Frank Lampard's Everton side came out 1-0 winners, with Richarlison bagging the winner as he capitalised on a Cesar Azpilicueta mistake.

During his celebration on the 47th minute, the Brazilian picked up a lit flare and threw it into the crowd.

The Athletic report that Football Association will investigate the incident, with pyrotechnics banned at English football stadiums.

Back in February, the FA wrote to Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliot as he handled a flare in the Carabao Cup final, against Chelsea.

This led to Jurgen Klopp stating that his player would learn from the incident and not do it again.

It remains to be seen as to what will happen with Richarlison, who could have put fans in danger with the throw - although it did appear that he threw the flare into an empty area.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted that he was disappointed with his side's performance on Merseyside as he asked 'What can I do? after another individual error, this time from his skipper.

"No, what can I do?" he said.

"The ball is free, then give a goal away. It is the worst thing that can happen to you in this atmosphere and situation. It happens too often, and we struggle to play without big mistakes. That's why we struggle to have results."

