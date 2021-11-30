Former Blue Claudio Ranieri Admits That Watford Have 'Already Lost' to Chelsea

Former Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri has made a shocking admission that he believes his Watford side have 'already lost' to Thomas Tuchel's Blues ahead of their Premier League clash on Wednesday.

The Blues go into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw with Manchester United whilst Watford fell to a 4-2 defeat against Leicester City

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with the Hornets, Ranieri opened up on his side's chance as they face 'one of the best in the world' in Chelsea.

IMAGO / Colorsport

He admitted: "We are the underdog. The whole world knows this. We play Chelsea, one of the best teams in the world against Watford. Okay. We lost the match! We play. We then shake their hands."

This will come as a surprise to Watford's fans, with their manager making such a shocking admission to defeat before a ball has even been kicked.

However, with several of the Hornet's first team players unavailable due to injury, their chances of coming away from Vicarage Road with anything is slim.

Chelsea also face their own injury concerns as Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell are all sidelined, with decisions on Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner to be made ahead of the match.

