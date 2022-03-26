Chelsea legend Eden Hazard is set to miss both upcoming Champions League quarter-final games with Real Madrid against the Blues.

The Belgian international joined the west London side in 2012 and proceeded to enjoy seven successful seasons at the club, winning the likes of two Premier League titles and a whole host of individual accolades.

He joined Madrid in the summer of 2019, where he has struggled to replicate his Chelsea form as a result of injuries.

According to Madrid Xtra, Hazard will be unavailable for selection for around one month.

His club also revealed that he will have to undergo surgery in the coming days, which is required to 'remove the osteosynthesis plate in his right fibula.'

If he was available to feature against the World and European Champions, it would have been the second time he has faced his former side since he left.

He played against the Blues in the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, coming off the bench in the first leg and starting in the second leg on his return to Stamford Bridge.

Madrid have been able to progress to the last eight of the competition as they knocked out PSG, whilst Chelsea beat fellow Ligue 1 side Lille 4-1 on aggregate.

Having previously been unable to sell home tickets as a result of the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich by the UK Government, fans will be able to attend the first leg in west London.

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of the club, are said to have revealed their shortlist of bidders for the next stage of the takeover.

