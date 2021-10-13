    • October 13, 2021
    Former Blue Hails Thomas Tuchel for 'Understanding' Chelsea Ahead of Brentford Clash

    Former loan technical coach Eddie Newton has heaped praise upon Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

    The German has impressed in his first year with Chelsea, lifting the Champions League trophy at the end of last season and then added the UEFA Super Cup to his collection.

    Speaking to Goal, Newton has praised the Chelsea coach and believes he can do big things at the club.

    Newton said: "No disrespect to any manager before, but Chelsea now have a manager who understands both sides of the coin. He knows he has to win titles, win matches and make tough decisions, but he also knows that there has to be a development space for these players."

    The former Blue proceeded to explain how he believes that Tuchel will utilise the loan system on offer to him at Chelsea, giving chances to those currently not with the club.

    "He will be getting the reports from the loan department, academy and have young boys training with the first team. He will understand it," Newton continued.

    "He has a massive support system at Chelsea. If you utilise it properly as a manager then it is a wealth of information, so you have so many things to deal with. All the players coming through, doing well and he will see some doing well in training.

    "It is up to him to make his mind up to develop his squad from there."

