'Training Better Than Them' - Jody Morris Reveals Best Player at Chelsea

Former Chelsea player and coach Jody Morris has revealed Mason Mount was the best player at the club during the reign of Frank Lampard as manager.

The 22-year-old started in the Blues' 3-0 win against Leicester City on Saturday, with Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic all scoring for the side.

He has made 121 appearances since becoming a part of the first team squad in 2019 after a successful loan spell at Derby County.

In an interview on the Off The Hook podcast via the Daily Star, Morris spoke on the attacking midfielder's ability during his time at the club as he said: "He genuinely was performing better than anybody else. Training better than them, performing (in matches) better than them.

"All the things I saw about Mason Mount were magnified just by people reporting on it. You’d get Joe Bloggs from down the road and you get other people questioning him.

"But if you spoke to anyone who works in football or the top pundits, none of them were hammering Mason Mount. None of them."

Mount has scored 20 and assisted 17 in blue, with crucial goals against Porto and Real Madrid guiding Chelsea to Champions League success in May. He also assisted the winning goal from Kai Havertz in the final against Manchester City.

This season he scored his first hat trick for the club in the 7-0 thumping of Norwich City, and has only recently returned to the side after being absent due to dental surgery.

