Former Blue Joe Cole Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's Champions League Chances

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has provided his thoughts on how the club could fare in the Champions League this season.

The Blues have made a sensational start to the new campaign following a strong start to the previous season as Chelsea raced to a top-four finish and European glory after beating Manchester City in the final in May.

After securing victory in the UEFA Super Cup by beating Villarreal on penalties, the west London side have made a strong beginning to the new Premier League season by beating Crystal Palace and Arsenal in their opening two outings.

Speaking on BT Sport, Cole delivered his verdict on his former club's chances of retaining Europe's elite title for the first time in their history. The 39-year-old said: "I think Chelsea are the favourites (to win the Champions League)."

Chelsea eased their way through the group-stage of the Champions League last season, as the Blues finished top of their group under former boss Frank Lampard, who was replaced by Thomas Tuchel in late January.

The Blues then went past the likes of Atlético Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid to seal a place in the final, where they sealed a narrow 1-0 win over City, who were played off the park at times by Tuchel's men.

