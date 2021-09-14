Former Blue Joe Cole Labels Chelsea 'Favourites' For Champions League

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has put pressure on the Blues labeling them as favourites to retain their Champions League trophy this season.

The Blues lifted the Champions League trophy despite being underdogs last season and will be looking to retain their title.

Speaking ahead of the first match of the Champions League season to Goal, Cole has labeled Chelsea as favourites for the tournament.

“They’re capable, but it’s hard to say they definitely will,” he said. “There’s so much quality, and especially with the Premier League sides."

The former Blue played at Stamford Bridge from 2003 until 2010, having signed from West Ham.

Cole played 182 games for the club before departing for Liverpool in 2010, where an injury hit spell saw the winger rarely feature.

The 39-year-old pundit has highighted Chelsea as the favourites but believes that any of the English sides; Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool or Chelsea

“You can make a case that Chelsea are favourites, but I honestly think you can make a case for all four.” he said.

Thomas Tuchel lifted the European trophy after just a few months in charge of the Blues and his tactical brilliance saw the club beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final to win their second Champions League trophy.

Chelsea face Zenit on Tuesday night, looking to start their Champions League title defence with a victory on the opening matchday of the competition.

