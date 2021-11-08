Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    Former Blue John Terry Reveals He Would 'Love' to Play Alongside Thiago Silva

    Author:

    Former Chelsea skipper John Terry has said that he would have loved to play with current Blue Thiago Silva.

    The 40-year-old has recently left his coaching role at Aston Villa and set up a Twitter account, where he has been replying to fans.

    Taking to Twitter, he revealed that he would have liked to play with Chelsea's current 37-year-old elite defender.

    He wrote: "Absolutely love him. Would have loved to have played alongside him. Does everything so simple but so well. Proper defender."

    It was a fine review by one of Chelsea's greatest ever players.

    Silva has proved to be a fine acquisition, joining the Blues on a free transfer last season.

    imago1007845318h

    He impressed with superb performanced throughout his first season in England before lifting the UEFA Champions League at the end of the season and earning a new contract in London.

    It has been reported that the 37-year-old, who is a year older than John Terry was when he left Chelsea, will decide on his future at the end of the season.

    The question might be' as to whether Silva and his family wish to continue living in London or seek a fresh challenge elsewhere. He could return to Brazil, but this will not be decided until later on in the campaign, according to the Athletic.

    Former Blue John Terry Reveals He Would 'Love' to Play Alongside Thiago Silva

