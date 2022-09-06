Former Blue Pat Nevin Shares His Thoughts On Chelsea's Recent Business Over The Summer

Chelsea has seen a busy summer after signing new players, letting youngsters go and a rocky start to the new Premier League season.

Thomas Tuchels squad currently sits sixth in the Premier League after six games, winning two against West Ham and Leicester City, losing two against Leeds United and Southampton and drawing against Spurs.

IMAGO / PA Images

Some people have begun to question Tuchel after a recent string of unconvincing performances despite spending over £200 million to strengthen his Chelsea team.

Former Blues midfielder Pat Nevin spoke in an interview with Grosvenor Sport on the Blues manager's current situation.

"The new directors are very cool. I don't think they'll expect success straight away from Thomas Tuchel. You're asking a lot of Chelsea if you want them to win trophies at the moment because they're in a massive transitional period.

A top-four finish is a minimum that the fans should accept from Chelsea this season. They have a very strong squad now and I think Todd Boehly will be demanding top four, but they're a way off challenging for league titles."

Nevin also spoke on Chelsea's recent signings as he shared his thought on the likes of Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and how they would impact the team.

"If you sign Wesley Fofana for £75million and keep him for the next 10 years - that works out at £ 10 million per year, which is actually really cheap.

IMAGO / Action Plus

If Chelsea really needed Fofana - which they did - then the fee they paid is absolutely the right number and if they hadn't signed him this season then I don't think they would've finished in the top four. They wouldn't have had the quality.

Aubameyang isn’t the entire solution for Chelsea and I think he should be used as an impact substitute like Cristiano Ronaldo is at Man United. However, I do think that when he plays alongside Sterling and Havertz, they will be a scary front three."

Tuchels side will now look to Tuesday evening when they take on Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League game.

Read More Chelsea Stories