Former Blue Reveals That Chelsea Asked Him to Convince John Obi Mikel to Sign Amid Man United Interest

Former Chelsea player Emmanuel Sarki has revealed that the club used him to sign John Obi Mikel as a youngster.

The Nigerian winger was long on Chelsea's books but never made an appearance for the first team.

Speaking to the Athletic, Sarki revealed that Peter Kenyon, former Chelsea chief executive, asked him to try and get Mikel to sign for Chelsea.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

Sarki said: “Then, a few weeks in, Gwyn Williams told me Peter Kenyon wanted to talk to me at his office in Chelsea. I had not realised Kenyon had joined from Manchester United (as chief executive) — Mikel always spoke about him wanting to sign him at United — but Kenyon said, ‘Manu, I hear you and John Mikel are best friends. Can you find out what is happening with him and if he would be interested in coming to Chelsea?’.

“Mikel and I were always very close. We knew each other’s families really well and were room-mates in the national team, so I rang him up back home in Nigeria and asked, ‘Bro, what’s going on? Why did you leave your trial at United?’.

"He told me about Antwerp in Belgium and how he didn’t want to go there, so I had to explain to him that he would not be able to sign a deal in England because we were all under 18. And, anyway, we would not qualify (for a work permit). ‘Without this, you cannot play here’. He had not understood that but I told him I was there in London with Bala and Edu, and that, if he wanted, he could come and do a trial here too. ‘Are you sure? Stop pulling my leg’. I said I wasn’t!

Photo by Richard Long/News Images/Sipa USA

“They bought him a ticket and he came to us. We were like a happy family together, the four of us… so happy to see him. We started training all together then, soon after, we went to South Africa for a while to play for Ajax Cape Town. We destroyed the league. Absolutely destroyed it.”

And it appeared to have worked as a few years later, Mikel ended up as a Chelsea player and would go on to win the Champions League for the club in 2012.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube