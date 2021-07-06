Maurizio Sarri Makes Shock Admission Regarding Europa League Final Team Selection as he Only Selected Two Players

The Europa League winner has surprised people with this confession.

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has left people surprised as he admitted that he only selected two players to start the Europa League final for Chelsea against Arsenal in 2019.

Sarri lifted the lid on all things regarding his Chelsea departure in an exclusive interview in Italy.

Talking to Alfredo Pedulla, Sarri made a shocking admission that he only selected two of the players to start the final.

Sarri won the Europa League in his only season with Chelsea Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The other nine players were selected by Chelsea assistant manager at the time and legend Gianfranco Zola.

Sarri said: "Before the Europa League final, Zola asked me what ideas I had: I replied that the next day Giroud and Pedro would certainly play, he would choose the other nine. There are two who have never failed a final”.

Chelsea went on to thrash Arsenal in the Baku final, putting four past their London rivals as Eden Hazard's two goals in his last game for the club were added to by Sarri's selections.

Olivier Giroud had opened the scoring five minutes after half-time, whilst Pedro put the Blues 2-0 up in the 60th minute.

The former Blue went on to Juventus, where he won the Scudetto before being relieved of his duties Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua/Sipa USA

Victory in the final gave Sarri the first trophy of his managerial career, whilst condemning the Gunners to another season of Europa League football as Chelsea finished third in the same season.

Sarri also opeend up on his former player Jorginho, who he brought to Chelsea, believing that he should be in contention for the Ballon d'Or this year.

Sarri's time at Chelsea came to a premature end, with the Italian choosing to return to his native country and take over the managerial role at Juventus following Chelsea's Europa League win.

