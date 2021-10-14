Former Blue Sends Timo Werner Brutally Honest Message Regarding His Chelsea Future

Former Blue Frank Leboeuf has sent a message to Chelsea striker Timo Werner regarding his future at the club.

The striker has started the season in fine fashion, most recently netting against Southampton.

Speaking to Ladbrokes via football.london, Leboeuf has sent a message to Werner.

He said:"Timo Werner started well when he first signed for Chelsea and he was scoring goals but suddenly he lost his confidence.

"As a striker you should be scoring goals and not thinking about it, you should just be doing it and not worrying about if you miss the shot or where the goalkeeper is going to go, but if you have confidence you don’t wonder because you’re already sure, so you go for it and that’s exactly what he’s lacking right now."

The Frenchman admitted that he was impressed with the German during his time at Leipzig but warned him that his performances must improve or else he will be a failure in London.

"Werner showed his talent when he was in Germany and you cannot lose it, but he needs to find it again – it’s like riding a bicycle as you never forget." he continued.

"I want to give him more time as we’ve seen so many players struggling for two years and then suddenly flying, so I hope he’s going to do that otherwise he’s going to be a failure."

