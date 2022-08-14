Skip to main content

Former Blue Timo Werner Spotted At Stamford Bridge In Chelsea's 2-2 Draw With Spurs

Chelsea draw 2-2 in a heated London derby at Stamford Bridge today with referee Anothnay Taylor becoming the center of attention after two controversial Spurs goals cause the Blues to drop points. 

A stunning home debut goal from Kalidou Koulibaly and a first-time strike from Reece James saw the Blues take the lead twice. 

Anthony Taylor

Fans in the stand today saw former Chelsea player Timo Werner watching on after his recent move to German side RB Leipzig. 

The German international was chased and cheered by fans after the game into his car after Werner showed his support to the club he won the Champions League with. 

Werner started for his new side yesterday which saw the 26-year-old score a long-range effort on his return to German football helping his side to a 2-2 draw against FC Koln. 

Chelsea sold the German international for £18 million after bringing him to the club for a fee of £47 million.

Unfortunately it never really worked out for Werner at Chelsea but Blues fans around the world still think very highly of the German forward. 

Blues fans will remember his successful form during Chelsea's Champions League winning run.

