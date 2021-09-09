Former Blues Star Tino Livramento Opens Up on Chelsea Exit

Southampton star Tino Livramento has discussed his departure from Chelsea after a bright start to life at St. Mary's.

The 18-year-old penned a five-year contract to make the permanent switch down to the south coast, completing a deal worth in the region of £5 million.

The Englishman had one-year left on his contract at Chelsea, but refused to sign an extension and Southampton won the race ahead of the likes of Brighton and AC Milan to sign the talented teenager.

“Every single year, I have a routine of setting goals and there is only so much you can do at youth level,” said Livramento in an interview with the FA this week.

A buy-back and sell-on clause have both been inserted in Livramento's deal with the Saints, who are still searching for their first win of the Premier League campaign.

Livramento added: “Me and my dad sat down in May and we spoke and thought the next step would be for me to push into a Premier League team and we felt the better route for me was to leave Chelsea.

“I never thought that I would be playing straight away (at Southampton) but you have to take everything in your stride, and you cannot hide when you get that opportunity You have to take it. I hope I can keep doing that.

“Everyone has their own different pathways and I’m not saying what I have done would work for everyone and going on loan might be the best option for some people.

"But, it is about knowing what is best for you, and I think what I have done is specific for me, and you have to look at the club, look at the goals and see if it will suit you.

“At Southampton, luckily with the manager (Ralph Hasenhuttl), the staff and the players, it has come together quite nicely.”

