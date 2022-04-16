Former Chancellor George Osborne to Advise Todd Boehly on Chelsea Takeover Bid

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne has been brought in to advise Todd Boehly on his bid for Chelsea Football Club, according to reports.

The reigning World and European Champions were put up for sale at the beginning of March by current owner Roman Abramovich, with a sale expected to be finalised within the next few weeks.

Boehly is leading one of the bids for the Blues, with Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca also in the race for the club.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Sky News, Osborne 'has been parachuted in' to help the American businessman with his bid for Chelsea.

Osborne is said to be a Chelsea fan himself and he joined Robey Warshaw last year, with the advisory firm now being drafted in to be an adviser for Boehly's consortium.

They will also be working with Goldman Sachs, as the part-owner of the American MLB team the LA Dodgers looks to get his bid for the club over the line.

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of the Premier League side, will present their preferred bidder to the UK Government next week.

IMAGO / PA Images

Boehly is now leading one of three parties left in the race, with the Ricketts family withdrawing their bid for the club.

In a statement the family said: "The Ricketts-Griffin-Gilbert group has decided, after careful consideration, not to submit a final bid for Chelsea FC.

"In the process of finalising the proposal, it became increasingly clear that certain issues could not be addressed given the unusual dynamics around the sales process.

"We have great admiration for Chelsea FC and its fans and we wish the new owners well."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube