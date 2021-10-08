Report: Former Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte 'Ready to Return' to Premier League Amid Newcastle Links

Ex Chelsea boss Antonio Conte would be ready to return to the Premier League if the right job offer came up amid links to Newcastle United.

Conte is currently jobless after parting company with Inter Milan in the summer despite winning the Scudetto last season, the first time the club had done so since 2010.

The Italian is a winner. He won the Premier League and FA Cup during his time at Chelsea before leaving, and now a return to England could be on the cards.

Sipa USA

As per Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy, Conte 'would be ready to return' to England for a second managerial stint.

It comes after Newcastle United were taken over in a £305 million deal by a Saudi-backed consortium on Thursday.

Conte is one of the bookies' frontrunners for the job on Tyneside as reports in Italy claim he would be ready to take the Toon vacancy should Steve Bruce depart, but not the Manchester United or Arsenal job.

Sipa USA

Frank Lampard, another former Chelsea manager, has also been linked with the St. James' Park hot-seat.

Newcastle's new financier Amanda Staveley sent a warning to Chelsea over their future Premier League title challenge.

“Of course our ambition is for Premier League level and for Europe. That is definitely on the horizon. Newcastle United deserve to be top of the Premier League.”

