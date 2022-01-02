'I Feel Great Affection For Him' - Antonio Conte Speaks on Romelu Lukaku

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has spoken on the situation regarding Romelu Lukaku after his recent comments suggesting he is unhappy at the club.

The Blues man used to play under the Italian manager at Inter Milan, but both left the club in the summer.

Conte is now the manager of Chelsea's rivals Tottenham Hotspur, whom they play in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to Sky Sports, via talkSPORT, Conte shared his thoughts on his own club's transfer business and Lukaku's recent comments.

“We need to talk about new signings, yes. When I was appointed, I was told that we would meet to talk about new signings. Now I have everything clear (on current team).

"Lukaku words? I feel great affection for him but he’s Chelsea player.”

It was revealed on Thursday night that the Belgian striker had an interview with Sky Sport Italia early on in December and revealed that he was unhappy with his position at the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

Thomas Tuchel dropped the 28-year-old for their 2-2 draw against Liverpool. Lukaku is also speculated to want to return to his former club Inter, despite being at Chelsea for just five months.

A meeting will take place on Monday between Tuchel and Lukaku over the interview comments and how they move forward.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube