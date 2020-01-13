Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wins employment tribunal for 'unfair dismissal'

Antonio Conte has won an employment tribunal against Chelsea Football Club, following a ruling that he was unfairly dismissed by the club back in 2018.

The Italian was fired after a dismal Premier League title defence, having lifted the domestic with the revolutionary three-at-the-back system with the Blues.

Following the sacking, Conte and his staff were paid a staggering £26.6 million in a pay-out to terminate their contracts early - making it the most expensive sacking in Premier League history.

In a ruling at the employment tribunal, Judge Andrew Glennie said: "The complaint of unfair dismissal is well founded. The respondent [Chelsea Football Club] shall pay to the claimant [Antonio Conte] a basic award of £1,524 and a compensatory award of £83,682, being a total of £85,206."

Chelsea's accounts were released at the start of the New Year, which signified the staggering fee which Roman Abramovich forked out for Antonio Conte, to then install fellow Italian Maurizio Sarri as the new Blues manager.

Antonio Conte's time, albeit only two years [the usual time a Chelsea boss has got since Abramovich's takeover], was a successful one.

He landed the Premier League in his first season, despite an awful start to his tenure which saw him drastically switch his tactics. Then a poor second season didn't stop the winning of silverware at Stamford Bridge - Chelsea won the FA Cup in 2018 by a single goal against Manchester United to end Conte's tenure on a high.

Roman Abramovich has now spent over £90 million on sacking managers.

