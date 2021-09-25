Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Explains Decision to Sell Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan

Frank Lampard has opened up on his decision to sell former Chelsea star to AC Milan during his tenure at the club.

Tomori, 23, fell down the ranks at Chelsea under Lampard despite excelling on loan at Derby County under the Blues legend, before returning to Stamford Bridge and shining for Lampard after he took the hot seat in west London in the summer of 2019.

But in Lampard's second season in the 2020/21 season, Tomori was an outcast. Thiago Silva was signed and the Englishman found game time hard to come by, despite their being chances for the central defender to come into the side.

SIPA USA

In January 2021, Tomori's future was assessed and a decision was made to allow him to join AC Milan on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 season, with a view to making the deal permanent in the summer.

Milan took the option up to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent basis this summer after he excelled for the Rossoneri.

Lampard was dismissed shortly after Tomori's exit in January, and he's now explained Tomori's Chelsea story, admitting it was 'difficult'.

What Frank Lampard said

Speaking to Coral, as quoted by the Metro, the former Blues boss said: "Fikayo was immense at Derby, growing into the season and getting better every week.

"It was a difficult story in the end because we had too many centre-halves in the end in the second year at Chelsea and I really wanted to help him but I’m not sure he really understood that.

"It is hard when you are at the top level because it is so cut throat and there are always difficult periods for young players."

More Chelsea Coverage: