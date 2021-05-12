Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard 'Leading Contender' for Crystal Palace Job

Frank Lampard could return to management in the Premier League this summer, just six months on from his Chelsea sacking.

Lampard was dismissed by Chelsea in January after a poor run of form, which saw his 18-month tenure in west London come to an end.

Back in April, Lampard confirmed he had received offers to return to management but wanted to wait for the 'right opportunity'.

But as per the Telegraph, the former Blues head coach has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace if he quits this summer.

Hodgson's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and are yet to make a decision over his future.

Lampard is reported to be 'among Palace's top choices' if they were to find a replacement for Hodgson.

Now Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been full of praise for his predecessor who 'laid the foundations' at Chelsea this season.

Tuchel said: "Frank had an amazing record in the group stage of the Champions League. [He] won all the FA Cup games. He's laid the foundation to get us to finals and I will never forget it, we don't feel ashamed or have any fear to speak it out loud.

"It felt like that on the first day. I am aware Frank created his own legacy as a player and make it bigger as a coach. We stepped in halfway through the season and tried to fulfil the job he had began."

He added: "Frank resembles everything you think about Chelsea. You think about Frank Lampard, the way he is, how he played football.

“This shows his character and the message he sent was a pleasure to receive. We had a message a couple of days after we arrived but nothing more."

