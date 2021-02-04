Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard 'not interested' in taking AFC Bournemouth vacancy

Fresh from the sack at Chelsea, Frank Lampard has been linked with taking over at AFC Bournemouth however he isn't interested in the job down the south coast.

Lampard was dismissed by Chelsea at the end of January after a downturn in results and performances saw the slip slip down the Premier League table.

His next move is not known with his wife expecting their second child together, however he is expected to continue his time in management.

But earlier this week, Jason Tindall was sacked by Bournemouth and Lampard's name was quickly linked with the vacancy.

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

But as per Alex Crook, who wrote in the Daily Mirror, Lampard is not interested in taking the job at the Vitality Stadium.

Lampard has connections to Bournemouth through his uncle Harry Redknapp, but he has tipped former Blues defender John Terry to take the job on the south coast.

"I think John would be a fantastic choice," said Redknapp.

Lampard left Chelsea with a win and his statement on his departure from west London was as classy as you can get.

"It has been a huge privilege and an honour to manage Chelsea, a club that has been a big part of my life for so long.

Lampard pictured in public for first time since Chelsea sacking.

"Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for the incredible support that I have received over the last 18 months. I hope they know what that means to me.

"When I took on this role I understood the challenges that lay ahead in a difficult time for the football club.

"I am proud of the achievements that we made, and I am proud of the academy players that have made their step into the first team and performed so well. They are the future of the club.

"I am disappointed not to have had the time this season to take the club forward and bring it to the next level.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"I want to thank Mr Abramovich, the board, players, my coaching team and everyone at the club for their hard work and dedication, especially in these unprecedented and challenging times.

"I wish the team and the club every success for the future.”

Thomas Tuchel is now at the helm at Chelsea and Lampard did wish the German well for his new role in west London.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube