Frank Lampard Reveals Pride Regarding Mason Mount's Success Under Thomas Tuchel

Former Chelsea player and manager Frank Lampard has spoken about his pride in seeing Mason Mount succeed at Chelsea.

The 43-year-old handed Mount his Chelsea debut after a successful loan spell with the player at Derby County.

Speaking to Metro Sport about the Cobham graduate, Lampard discussed his emotions regarding the 22-year-old.

"I am very proud of Mason Mount but it’s all down to him in many respects. His quality, his attributes, how he applies himself in training and his work ethic is special." he said.

Mount has written his name into the Chelsea history books, registering the assist for Kai Havertz's Champions League Final winner.

Lampard continued: "He’s building his own story and I am part of that in that I gave him a chance and I’m definitely proud of that."

The manager was replaced by Thomas Tuchel back in January and the Blues went on to lift their second Champions League trophy.

The German boss spoke about his predecessor previously as he said "It was never a problem for me to accept and totally accept the work from Frank (Lampard) throughout the group stage."

Lampard is yet to return to football since his dismissal, having not found a suitable job for his next venture since departing Chelsea earlier in the year.

