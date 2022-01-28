Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Set to Be Named Everton's New Manager

Frank Lampard is set to be named the new manager of Everton, according to reports.

The 42-year-old is expected to return to management after a year our following the Chelsea sack, and will head to Merseyside to succeed Rafael Benitez.

After a final round of interviews on Friday which saw Lampard among a shortlist of three that included Vitor Pereira and Duncan Ferguson, the Toffees' hierarchy has opted for the former Chelsea boss.

Now as per reports on Friday evening, Lampard has now been named as the preferred candidate and they have offered him the job.

Lampard is expected to accept the role and will likely be in place for their FA Cup fourth round fixture against Brentford next Saturday at Goodison Park.

According to the Athletic, Lampard is eyeing Chelsea assistant Anthony Barry, who he brought to Chelsea during his stint in charge of the Blues.

Lampard is likely to target other Chelsea coaches, while Steve Holland could join the coaching team at Goodison, per the Athletic.

He has rejected the chance of trying to take several other jobs, including Norwich City and Crystal Palace, but Lampard now feels the time is right to return to management at Everton.

Everton's main goal will be to avoid relegation as they sit in 16th place, four points above the drop zone, on 19 points.

They are without a Premier League win in their last five matches, with their last victory coming against Arsenal on December 6.

It will be a tough job for Lampard right from the off as he looks to settle the tensions on Merseyside.

