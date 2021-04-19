Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho sacked by Tottenham Hotspur

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur.

As revealed by the Telegraph, the Portuguese has parted company with the club after arriving in 2019, taking over from Mauricio Pochettino.

On the day after the European Super League was announced, Mourinho has been dismissed from his role in north London due to a downturn in results.

Mourinho's tenure at Spurs is his first without a trophy during his managerial career. What could that mean for his future in the game?

Spurs confirmed the news on Monday morning, with Daniel Levy releasing a statement, saying: "Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

"On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."

