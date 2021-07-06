Former Chelsea Boss Maurizio Sarri Makes Honest N'Golo Kanté Admission

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri has ruled out the possibility of a Serie A club to sign N'Golo Kanté from Chelsea this summer.

The 62-year-old was replaced as head coach by Frank Lampard in 2019 after just one season in charge in west London, during which he led his group to Europa League glory and a third-place finish in the Premier League.

Since his arrival to Stamford Bridge from Leicester in 2016, Kanté has established his status as the world's best and most reliable defensive midfielder.

In a recent interview with Italian television channel Sportitalia, Sarri said: "No Italian club can afford Kanté at the moment."

The World Cup winner played a key role in the Blues' Champions League winning run, putting in solid displays in crunch knock-out ties against the likes of Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid.

In the final against Manchester City, Kanté delivered perhaps his most complete performance for Thomas Tuchel's side as he nullified the threat posed by the imperious Kevin De Bruyne in style and was a constant menace for the Premier League champions throughout.

The France international, who is tied up at Stamford Bridge till 2023, has been a first-team regular throughout his time at the club and regardless of the manager - whether it be Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard or Thomas Tuchel, the team has often been built around the 30-year-old.

Kanté's name has been drawn into the Ballon d'Or conversation owing to his magical displays for club and country during the past 12 months.

His European Championship campaign came to a end as France lost to Switzerland on penalties in the Round of 16 in what proved to be an enthralling contest.

