Former Chelsea Captain Gary Cahill Pens Emotional Message Following Crystal Palace Departure

Former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has parted ways with Crystal Palace ahead of the new campaign.

The 35-year-old won a Champions League title and Europa League title each alongside two Premier League medals during a seven-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge.

The former England international left Chelsea for the Eagles over a two-year contract in 2019, and after registering 47 outings across all competitions for the south London side, he has announced that his time at Palace has come to an end.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In a post across various social media platforms, Cahill wrote: "After much thought and deliberation, I can confirm that I have left Crystal Palace Football Club after an enjoyable two years.

"I have really enjoyed my time at the club and I want to extend my sincere thanks to everyone involved at the club, especially the fans and staff who welcomed me into their South London family.

"It’s been a privilege to play at Selhurst Park, especially in that first season where I got to experience the atmosphere that the Eagles fans create on a matchday.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Playing in front of the Holmesdale Road stand is a memory that I will cherish in particular. I would like to wish the club all the best for the future and wish them every success for the coming season."

In an illustrious career where he featured at the highest level for club and country, the Aston Villa academy graduate has sealed his status as one of the best and most solid defenders of the Premier League era.

