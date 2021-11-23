Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Former Chelsea Captain John Terry Names Jose Mourinho as the Best Manager He Played Under

Author:

Chelsea legend John Terry has named Jose Mourinho as the best manager that he played under during his illustrious career.

The defender was a key figure under Mourinho during two spells at Chelsea, the first between 2004-2007 and the second coming in between 2013-2015.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Terry revealed that Mourinho was the best manager he played under.

imago1002215002h

He praised the Portuguese manager for making his players feel like the best in the world as he said: "He made myself, Frank (Lampard) and Didier (Drogba) and told us that we were the best. Whether or not he believed that I don't know! He was the best."

The Englishman, whose most recent role in football was as Aston Villa assistant manager, continued to give an insight into Mourinho's training methods.

Terry revealed that Mourinho was 'ahead of the game', as his training sessions were game-changing.

imago0046635224h

"When he first arrived at Chelsea, we were doing sessions that I see managers doing now. People are just cottoning on to what he was doing back then. He was so far ahead of the game." he continued.

Terry remains out of football after departing Aston Villa at the beginning of the season, perhaps looking to take a managerial job in the near future.

Former Chelsea Captain John Terry Names Jose Mourinho as the Best Manager He Played Under

