Former Chelsea Captain John Terry 'Ready' for Club Management After Aston Villa Exit

Destined for management. Now a matter of when, not if.

John Terry has explained his reasoning for leaving his role as Aston Villa assistant head coach, after the club confirmed his departure on Monday.

Villa announced Terry's departure on Monday morning which sees him leave his post after three years as assistant following his playing time at Villa Park.

He has always insisted his pathway would lead him to management and Terry has now taken the next step in his hopes of taking the top job.

After learning his trade under Dean Smith, Terry has made the 'extremely difficult decision' to leave Villa.

His plans? The 40-year-old will now take time out to spend with his family before 'taking up' invitations to visit clubs and managers to help him develop and achieve his goal of becoming a manager.

What has John Terry said?

Following a club statement, the 40-year-old penned a message of farewell to Villa.

It read: "It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to have spent these last three years at Aston Villa, but I feel now is the right time to make the extremely difficult decision to move on.

“I want to be as respectful to the manager and everyone at Aston Villa as I can and, having given my future serious consideration over the summer, I genuinely don’t feel it is fair to move into a new season without being certain of seeing that through.

“My immediate plan is to spend some quality time with my family and, thereafter, hopefully take up some invitations to visit clubs and managers around Europe to develop my aim and objective of becoming a manager.

"It has always been my ambition to move into football management and, providing the right opportunity presents itself, I feel ready to take up such a challenge.

“I would like to thank Christian Purslow and our owners, Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris, for believing in me and giving me the opportunity.

“And I will forever be indebted to the Gaffer for giving me the opportunity to start my coaching career at such a wonderful club. I have loved every minute of it and learnt so much.

“I can’t thank Dean enough for the support and guidance he has provided me with and I’m sure he will continue to lead the club from strength to strength.

“Finally, I would also like to thank all the players and staff and wish them all the very best for the season ahead and say a huge thank you to the wonderful Aston Villa fans for their support.”

