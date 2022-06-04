Former Chelsea defender Alex has denied reports of a heart attack after he revealed that he underwent heart bypass surgery.

The ex-Brazilian international spent four and a half seasons at the Blues, winning the Premier League, two FA Cups and the Community Shield during a successful stint at Stamford Bridge.

He then joined PSG in January 2012, before retiring from football at AC Milan at the end of 2016.

In a video posted on social media from one of his former sides Santos, via the Daily Mail, Alex denied any reports of him having a heart attack, with the surgery being a result of four blocked arteries.

He said: "I came here to deny reports saying I had a heart attack. I found a (health) problem a few days ago, doctors decided to give me a bypass surgery. I had four blocked arteries.

"I just left the intensive care unit, I will stay at the hospital for another six days."

Alex originally signed for the Blues back in 2004 but due to issues with the club being able to get him a work permit, he was loaned to PSV in the Eredivisie.

He then first played for Chelsea in the 2007/08 campaign, making 39 appearances in all competitions in his debut season in west London.

The centre-back would then go on to play another 95 matches for the Blues, scoring a total of ten goals from defence.

PSG then signed him at the beginning of 2012 where he spent two and a half seasons in the French capital, before signing for his final club Milan in 2014.

