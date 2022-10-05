Former Chelsea Defender Glen Johnson Speaks On The Upcoming Champions League Game

Chelsea is set to take on AC Milan at Stamford Bridge tonight in the return of Champions League football.

Graham Potter will have a difficult challenge taking on the Champions of Italy who are the current leaders of Group E in a must-win game for the Blues.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea currently sits bottom of the group on one point after losing the opening game 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb and drawing 1-1 with Austrian champions RB Salzburg.

In a recent interview with BoyleSports, former Chelsea and Liverpool defender Glen Johnson shared his thoughts on the upcoming game.

Johnson said: "The players you'd expect need to be on form if Chelsea are to beat AC Milan. Mason Mount, Raheem [Sterling], and Havertz need to turn up as well. If you want to win these games, they don't get given to you, so you need all your big players to perform.

I think Pierre Emerick-Abameyang can be a big hit for Chelsea now, he knows the Premier League and how to score goals, it's more about him wanting to be there, him wanting to score and overall, his happiness.

IMAGO / PA Images

We've all seen him score bangers for Arsenal over the years so we know he's more than capable, it's just about how much he wants it."

N'Golo Kante is the only player expected to be ruled out for tonight's game with Marc Cucurella, Edouard Mendy and Jorginho's chances of making the bench still in doubt.

