Former Chelsea Man Fikayo Tomori Reveals How he Convinced Tammy Abraham to Join Roma

Former Chelsea man Fikayo Tomori has revealed how he helped convince Tammy Abraham to join Roma in last summer's transfer window. 

The duo were both members of the Blues' squad last season with Tomori joining AC Milan on loan in January, before making his move permanent in June. 

Abraham also departed the west London side in the summer, with the 24-year-old now playing for Roma under the management of former Blues boss Jose Mourinho. 

imago1010798342h

In an interview with the Guardian, via the Daily Mail, Tomori revealed how he helped to convince Abraham to make the move to the Serie A.

"When he said Roma was on the table, I said: "Bro this is a good league".

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I felt like it would develop his game a lot. He has scored a lot of goals this season for Roma, they're fighting for a Champions League spot.

"Definitely it's helped him and definitely I gave him rave reviews about Serie A because I enjoyed myself so much the first six months."

imago1010442549h

Since joining Roma last summer Abraham has made 40 appearances in all competitions for his side, with 23 goals and four assists to his name in a very impressive campaign so far.

Tomori has also enjoyed his playing time in the Italian top flight, featuring a total of 53 times for Milan and scoring twice from defence.

Both players worked their way up through the ranks at Cobham as youth players, and made a combined total of 109 appearances for the World and European Champions.

imago1010787754h
