Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Former Chelsea Man Florent Malouda Opens up on Departure From the Club

Former Chelsea man Florent Malouda has opened up on his departure from the club in 2013. 

He joined the Blues in 2007 from Lyon and played 229 games in total for the west London side.

However he was released by the club six years later, with the Frenchman handing in a transfer request in the summer of 2012 but he didn't want to take a wage drop at clubs who were interested in him. 

imago0010545629h

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Malouda reflected on his departure from the Blues but insists that there are 'no bad feelings' between him and the club.

"I must say it's not something you prepare for. I'd just won the Champions League and then I spent a year with the Under-21s without being able to even play.

Read More

"But I don't have any regrets because it had to happen like that. I think that's also part of my Chelsea career, so I'm not ashamed of it.

"It was a difficult experience for me, but I think I have mutual respect with the board, with Marina (Granovskaia), with the owner, and really there's no bad feelings. The last time I came back to Chelsea, I was welcomed.

imago0045252618h

"Looking forward, the doors are open, we have a good relationship, we are still in contact and I am still a Chelsea fan."

Malouda scored 45 goals and assisted a further 44 during his time at the club and contributed to Chelsea's Premier League and Champions League successes in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

He soon joined Trabzonspor in the Turkish top flight and retired from the sport in 2018.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0013113401h
News

'There's no Bad Feelings' - Florent Malouda Opens up on Chelsea Departure

54 seconds ago
imago1009104675h
Transfer News

Report: Malang Sarr Will Not Leave Chelsea This Month Amid West Ham, Everton & Newcastle Loan Interest

30 minutes ago
imago0049113704h
News

Chelsea Duo N'Golo Kante & Jorginho Named in EA Sports FIFA Team of the Year

1 hour ago
imago1009104678h (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why There is no Time to Panic as Chelsea Still Have it All to Play for Despite Premier League Form

1 hour ago
imago1008934178h (1)
News

Report: Chelsea Handed Covid-19 Blow Ahead of Club World Cup

2 hours ago
imago1004663017h
News

Report: Chelsea See Kenedy as 'Not Ideal' Left-Back Cover Despite Flamengo Recall

2 hours ago
imago1008908347h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Reece James Reveals 'One Step Closer' to Return to Action

3 hours ago
imago1009233110h
News

'An Open Mind' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reflects on His Versatility at Chelsea

3 hours ago