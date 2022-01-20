'There's no Bad Feelings' - Florent Malouda Opens up on Chelsea Departure

Former Chelsea Man Florent Malouda Opens up on Departure From the Club

Former Chelsea man Florent Malouda has opened up on his departure from the club in 2013.

He joined the Blues in 2007 from Lyon and played 229 games in total for the west London side.

However he was released by the club six years later, with the Frenchman handing in a transfer request in the summer of 2012 but he didn't want to take a wage drop at clubs who were interested in him.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Malouda reflected on his departure from the Blues but insists that there are 'no bad feelings' between him and the club.

"I must say it's not something you prepare for. I'd just won the Champions League and then I spent a year with the Under-21s without being able to even play.

"But I don't have any regrets because it had to happen like that. I think that's also part of my Chelsea career, so I'm not ashamed of it.

"It was a difficult experience for me, but I think I have mutual respect with the board, with Marina (Granovskaia), with the owner, and really there's no bad feelings. The last time I came back to Chelsea, I was welcomed.

"Looking forward, the doors are open, we have a good relationship, we are still in contact and I am still a Chelsea fan."

Malouda scored 45 goals and assisted a further 44 during his time at the club and contributed to Chelsea's Premier League and Champions League successes in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

He soon joined Trabzonspor in the Turkish top flight and retired from the sport in 2018.

