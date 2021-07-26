Jody Morris is 'in Talks' With Swansea City Over Managerial Vacancy

Ex-Chelsea assistant manager and former player Jody Morris is in talks with Championship side Swansea City over becoming their new head coach, according to reports.

Morris played for Chelsea between 1996-2003, having come through the youth academy. The former midfielder went on to work at the Blues' academy from 2014-2018 before becoming Frank Lampard's assistant manager at Derby in 2018 before returning to Chelsea in the same role a year later.

As per Stuart James of The Athletic, Swansea City are considering Morris and have already contacted the former Blue.

Morris has been out of work since January, when Lampard was dismissed as Chelsea boss and replaced with Thomas Tuchel.

Further talks are expected between Morris and the Welsh side in the coming days as the club look to replace Steve Cooper, who departed recently after leading the Swans to a Play-Off Final.

Morris holds a strong relationship with the Chelsea academy due to his time working at the club. He also helped bring Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Reece James and Billy Gilmour through to the first team, bridging the gap between Under 23's and senior football.

If he is chosen to lead the Swans, the two club's could perhaps do business much like when Morris was at Derby with Lampard.

The pair trained Mount and Fikayo Tomori in an impressive season with the Rams, leading them to the Play-Off Final.

There are other contenders in the race for the job, however, Morris is reportedly the only one to have been contacted so far.

