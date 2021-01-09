Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant backs Frank Lampard to reverse poor run of results

Ex-Chelsea boss Avram Grant has backed Frank Lampard to keep fighting for his job and turn the ship around after a poor run of results.

Grant, 65, managed Chelsea during the 2007/08 campaign, wherein Lampard netted 20 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for the Blues as they finished runners-up in the Premier League, League Cup and Champions League.

Reflecting on the noise surrounding Lampard's future at Stamford Bridge, Avram said, in an Instagram post: "About the current situation I can say only this - you need to be strong when things are not going well, when things are going well everyone is a genius and knows what to do."

The Israeli has called on Lampard to crack the ongoing case and prove his doubters wrong once and for all.

He added: "But in the situation like this when things aren't going well you need to be strong, look for solutions and show a lot about your character."

Grant has urged the Chelsea hierarchy to give Lampard time, the same manager under whom this Chelsea squad went on a 17-game unbeaten run - from late October through early December.

Grant said: "What I can say to Frank and the others at the club is be patient, and more than this do whatever is necessary to do that's for sure.

"Two things - never lose it even when things are going well, don't lose your fighting spirit at the highest level. And second, don't lose what you have here [points at head], you need to think right and look for solutions.

"If you do that then everything will be okay because the quality is there and there is a potential like there was, during my time[at Chelsea]."

----------

