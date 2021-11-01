Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Former Chelsea Manager Reveals He Would Have Loved To Manage Ziyech

    Former Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink has revealed he would have loved to manage Morocco international Hakim Ziyech.

    Born and raised in Holland, Ziyech played for the Dutch national team at U20 and U21 level, but never made a senior first team appearance.

    In 2015, the forward player changed allegiance to represent Morocco, while he was still playing for Dutch side Twente.

    As per tribalfootball, Hiddink told Voetbalzone how close Ziyech was to playing under him when he was in charge of the Dutch national team back from 2014-2015.

    “I really wanted Ziyech to play against Latvia, my last international match," the former Chelsea manager said.

    “But he got injured in the run-up. He seemed to me like a boy who senses whether something is genuine."

    "You don't have to tell him you're high on him, he has to feel it. It's a shame, he really could have played for Oranje."

    Hiddink called Ziyech up to play for the senior side back then, but due to his injury, the now 28 year old never made his first team appearance.

    Ziyech featured for Chelsea this past weekend in their 3-0 victory over Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

    Having only made four league appearances so far this season, Ziyech has fallen out of favour in Thomas Tuchel's starting lineup.

    However, with Mason Mount becoming ill, Ziyech received the call-up, but despite having a number of chances in front of goal, the Moroccan international did not impress Blues fans with his performance.

    With Mount, Lukaku and Werner all out for Chelsea's midweek Champions League clash vs Malmo, Ziyech is likely to be included in his side's squad once again.

