'His Game Was Perfect' - Joe Cole Praises Reece James After Juventus Win

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has praised Reece James after his outstanding performance against Juventus on Tuesday night.

The Blues right wing-back netted his side's second goal of the game in the 4-0 win against the Serie A side, with Trevoh Chalobah, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner also scoring for the reigning European Champions.

His strike on Tuesday night was his fifth goal of the season, taking his goal contribution tally up to ten so far in just 14 games.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Cole commented on the 21-year-old's standout performance on Tuesday, continuing his fine run of form as of late.

"Take the goal out of it, everything about his game was perfect."

Chelsea's win means they are now top of their Champions League group, overtaking Juventus to go into first place. They have also now secured qualification for the knockout stages of the competition.

A trip to Zenit will mark the final game of the group, with the Blues winning 1-0 in the home tie earlier in the season thanks to Romelu Lukaku's header.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Chalobah opened for the scoring for the west London side after 25 minutes, netting his first ever goal in the competition from close range as Juventus failed to clear a corner.

James then doubled the lead just ten minutes into the second half, in which he perfectly guided a half-volley into the bottom left corner. Hudson-Odoi made it 3-0 just two minutes later through a well worked goal.

Werner tapped in deep into injury time to cap off Chelsea's dominant performance.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube