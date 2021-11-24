'His Game Was Perfect' - Joe Cole Praises Reece James After Juventus Win

Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Joe Cole Praises Reece James After Impressive Performance Against Juventus

Author:

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has praised Reece James after his outstanding performance against Juventus on Tuesday night. 

The Blues right wing-back netted his side's second goal of the game in the 4-0 win against the Serie A side, with Trevoh Chalobah, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner also scoring for the reigning European Champions.

His strike on Tuesday night was his fifth goal of the season, taking his goal contribution tally up to ten so far in just 14 games. 

imago1008210252h

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Cole commented on the 21-year-old's standout performance on Tuesday, continuing his fine run of form as of late.

"Take the goal out of it, everything about his game was perfect."

Chelsea's win means they are now top of their Champions League group, overtaking Juventus to go into first place. They have also now secured qualification for the knockout stages of the competition.

Read More

A trip to Zenit will mark the final game of the group, with the Blues winning 1-0 in the home tie earlier in the season thanks to Romelu Lukaku's header.

imago1008211747h

Chalobah opened for the scoring for the west London side after 25 minutes, netting his first ever goal in the competition from close range as Juventus failed to clear a corner.

James then doubled the lead just ten minutes into the second half, in which he perfectly guided a half-volley into the bottom left corner. Hudson-Odoi made it 3-0 just two minutes later through a well worked goal.

Werner tapped in deep into injury time to cap off Chelsea's dominant performance.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008211747h
News

'His Game Was Perfect' - Joe Cole Praises Reece James After Juventus Win

just now
imago1007480594h
News

Report: Mason Mount Prioritising Chelsea Success Amid Contract Renewal Talks

25 minutes ago
imago1008211878h
News

'Amazing Achievement' - Tuchel Praises Chelsea After Securing Champions League Last-16 Spot

45 minutes ago
imago1008213197h
News

Report: Chelsea Sweating on Ben Chilwell Scans Amid Fears of ACL Injury

54 minutes ago
imago1008209801h
News

'It’s Very Emotional' - Trevoh Chalobah Reacts to his Impressive Champions League Debut

1 hour ago
imago1008209721h
News

'We Are Not Worried' - Thomas Tuchel Responds to Claims Chelsea Play Defensive Football

1 hour ago
imago1007848772h (1)
News

Christian Pulisic Provides Positive Chelsea Fitness Update Ahead of Man United Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008213197h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Ben Chilwell Admission Following Ankle Injury vs Juventus

2 hours ago