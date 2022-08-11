Skip to main content

Former Chelsea Star and Barcelona Signing Andreas Christensen Cuts The La Liga side out of his social media.

The 26-year-old has yet to be registered with the team due to their immense financial issues, and following rumours he may have to leave on a free transfer, the Dane has taken the Catalan club off of his Social Media.

The Denmark International has been with the Blues since 2012 when he joined the youth system.

Christensen has played for Chelsea since then, with the exception of a two year loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Andreas Christensen

When his contract ended this summer, the defender decided to move to Barcelona for a new challenge in his footballing career.

Chelsea was affected heavily by this and the departure of centre-back Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid, and have been scrambling in the transfer window to replace the two players

Barca are yet to register Christensen due to La Liga’s financial rules, where by they must offload players before signing them onto their exorbitant wage bill.

Aubameyang and Lewandoski celebrating

According to ESPN, there are worries that the Catalan club may not be able to sign the player on, and this could lead to the star being released on a free transfer if it cannot be resolved.

The Champions League winner has reacted to the situation on social media, by changing his profile back from him in Barcelona colours to him in royal blue.

Though the Dane has not made an official statement, it would appear he is unhappy with the way Barcelona have treated him since his arrival.

