Former Chelsea Star Fikayo Tomori Heaps Praise on Olivier Giroud Following AC Milan Move Announcement
Fikayo Tomori has praised his current employers following Olivier Giroud's switch from Chelsea to AC Milan.
The 23-year-old recently completed a permanent move to the Rossoneri after an encouraging loan spell with the Serie A giants during the second half of the previous campaign.
Giroud finally completed his highly-anticipated €2 million move from Chelsea to Milan on Friday, with the west Londoners planning a major squad overhaul to kick off from their Champions League triumph last term.
Tomori has welcomed his former Chelsea teammate by lauding the France international, who was a pivotal part of the Blues' success in recent years.
“A very kind person as well as a great forward," said the centre-half on Giroud, in an interview with Corriere dello Sport via Sempre Milan.
"He [Giroud] has immense experience, he has played in great teams, always scoring a lot and above all winning a lot. He will help us.”
Since moving to Chelsea from Arsenal in 2018, Giroud bagged 39 goals and 14 assists in 119 outings across all competitions for the Blues.
The 34-year-old, who has penned a two-year deal with Milan, topped the scoring charts as Chelsea won the Europa League title in 2019.
Though he never established himself as the club's first-choice pick down the middle, Giroud proved to be a big-match player, netting crucial goals in crunch ties for his side during his two-and-a-half year spell at Stamford Bridge.
Furthermore, the former Montpellier star had a positive influence on the some of the younger attacking guns at the club, such as Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi.
