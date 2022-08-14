Skip to main content

Former Chelsea Star Romelu Lukaku Scores In Return To Inter Milan

The 29-year-old signed for the Blues at the start of the 2021/22 season, and after a disappointing campaign has returned on loan to Serie A.

The Belgian striker managed just 15 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea.

Early in the transfer window it was agreed for the forward to go back to Italy just one year after the Blues spent a reported £97.5million on his services from Inter.

Romelu COver

It took just two minutes for the of game time for Lukaku to make an impact for the Italian outfit in their first game of the season against Lecce.

Lukaku found the back of net with a headed effort from close range. Despite their opposition equalising three minutes after the break, Chelsea transfer target Denzel Dumfries scored the winner from a corner in the 95th minute.

The win puts Inter amongst the four winners of the first four games of the game week, along with AC Milan who beat Udinese 4-2.

Udinese

Chelsea are yet to find a replacement for the Belgium International. The signing of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is expected to provide goals and chances, but the team are still missing a proven goal scorer.

As per reports by Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are in talks with Barcelona through intermediaries this weekend to discuss a deal and bid for former Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

Chelsea celebrating
