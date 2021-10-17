'Timo is a Great Striker' - Olivier Giroud Praises Timo Werner

Former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has praised Timo Werner, despite the German having a tough start to life at the club.

Giroud joined the Blues at the start of 2018 from London rivals Arsenal and enjoyed a successful career in blue.

He signed a new deal in the summer but eventually left the west London side after three and a half years, and now plays at Italian giants AC Milan in the Serie A.

(Photo by Fabrizio Carabelli / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

The Frenchman recently spoke to The Athletic and touched upon the impact Werner has had at Chelsea, saying: "I think Timo is a great striker and he played a huge part in our success last year.

"The problem is people look too much at the statistics when you’re a striker, and if you’re not scoring enough goals, they will always make comments about your game and stuff like that."

Despite appearing to struggle in the Premier League since joining last summer, Werner had the most goal contributions out of anyone in the Chelsea squad in the previous campaign with 27.

He also scored goals in crucial games for the Blues, including one in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Giroud also spoke on how well the German fits Thomas Tuchel's system at Chelsea.

"I know he didn’t score so many goals but, in the Tuchel philosophy, he was huge — so important. He runs all day long and he really, really complemented Kai Havertz and Mason Mount."

Werner started in the Blues' 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday, with Ben Chilwell scoring the winner.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube